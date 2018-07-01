Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a man Sunday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 32-year-old man in Brooklyn just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, Leonel Ortega Flores, 35, of the Bronx, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene and a motor vehicle violation.

Police say Ortega Flores went over a curb and hit a man from Staten Island.

The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital and died.

Sources tell CBS2 the victim and the driver both work at the location of the crash.

