Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

July is here and boy will it feel like it… and then some! Today will be the hottest we’ve seen in NYC since 2013, climbing well into the upper 90s. Some spots, especially inland New Jersey, will indeed hit the century mark.

With peak heating and the very humid air, it’ll be feeling more like 100-110 this afternoon. Be sure to take it easy and limit excessive activity outdoors today, as these are dangerous heat indices!

Our heat wave then rolls on, with temps in the mid 90s on Monday and low 90s for the remainder of the week. The exception tomorrow will be out east where a wind shift thanks to a weak backdoor front will likely keep temps in the 80s. Still, humidity levels will be oppressive everywhere.

By the July 4th holiday, its steamy with a chance of a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Hey, we wanted this back in the winter, right? Keep cool and be safe!