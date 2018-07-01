By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks, and welcome to July! The first day of the month will really hammer home the summer vibe. We’ll start off with many spots already in the low 80s, and it’ll be a much more humid day! Expect highs in the upper 90s with a few spots topping 100 degrees…and the heat index will be more like 105-110!

This sort of heat is dangerous, so make sure to limit time outdoors – and make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks! This heat is expected to stick around through the week, with “cooler” temps reaching the lower 90s through Friday. As of now, it looks like there’s a slight chance for late night thunderstorms Wednesday night, and another chance on Saturday.

Have a great day and stay cool!