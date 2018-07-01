Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup6 7/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning folks, and welcome to July! The first day of the month will really hammer home the summer vibe. We’ll start off with many spots already in the low 80s, and it’ll be a much more humid day! Expect highs in the upper 90s with a few spots topping 100 degrees…and the heat index will be more like 105-110!

nu tu hour by hour am with feels like 7/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

This sort of heat is dangerous, so make sure to limit time outdoors – and make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks! This heat is expected to stick around through the week, with “cooler” temps reaching the lower 90s through Friday. As of now, it looks like there’s a slight chance for late night thunderstorms Wednesday night, and another chance on Saturday.

nu tu 7day auto15 7/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day and stay cool!

