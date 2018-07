NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Detectives working with the Suffolk County SPCA have arrested a couple in Coram after finding 31 cats living deplorable conditions.

Frank Tramuta, 69, and Marie Rastelli, 59, are now facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Police say cats ranging in age from kittens to adults were found living inside a filthy home and on the surrounding property.

The cats were taken to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter.