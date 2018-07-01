Filed Under:Humpback Whale

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say boaters are being warned about what is believed to be a humpback whale entangled in material in the water off New Jersey.

The Coast Guard says the whale was reported Saturday near Raritan Bay. A Coast Guard rescue boat and a New Jersey state police vessel were sent to enforce a safety zone.

State police reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday that the whale had submerged and had not been relocated after 30 minutes of searching.

Humpback whales, like this one seen off Asbury Park, New Jersey, in 2014, can reach lengths of 60 feet and can weigh about 40 tons. (Photo by Artie Raslich/Getty Images)

The Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are asking boaters in the area to keep an eye out for the entangled whale and remember guidelines that include staying 100 yards away from whales.

