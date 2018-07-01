NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce D’Angelo and Dixie, two puppies looking for forever homes.

D’Angelo is a 5-month-old puppy that came to NYC from a shelter that closed in Tennessee. We believe he is a Catahoula Leopard dog mix. The breed is known to be energetic, inquisitive, independent, gentle, intelligent and loving. D’Angelo is all this and more.

Dixie is also a 5-month-old puppy and we think she might be D’Angelo’s sister, or she could be a Hound / Chihuahua mix.

Whatever breed they are, they both are puppies and they will need training. The good news they are super friendly and loving, and get along with other dogs and people.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.