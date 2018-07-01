Filed Under:Local TV, Melville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a car crashed head-on into a limousine in Long Island early Sunday morning.

According to Melville police, a Mercedes Benz sedan and a Lincoln Limousine collided on Wilmington Drive near Barrington Place around 1:40 a.m.

The driver and five passengers in the limo suffered injuries, with four patients transported to the Nassau University Medical Center, and two to Huntington Hospital.

limo Limo Involved In Head On Crash In Melville

Police say a Mercedes Benz sedan and a Lincoln Limousine collided on Wilmington Drive near Barrington Place around 1:40 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (credit: Steve Silverman/Melville Fire Department)

Sources told CBS2 the driver of the Mercedes Benz fled the scene on foot.

