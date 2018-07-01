NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a car crashed head-on into a limousine in Long Island early Sunday morning.

According to Melville police, a Mercedes Benz sedan and a Lincoln Limousine collided on Wilmington Drive near Barrington Place around 1:40 a.m.

The driver and five passengers in the limo suffered injuries, with four patients transported to the Nassau University Medical Center, and two to Huntington Hospital.

Sources told CBS2 the driver of the Mercedes Benz fled the scene on foot.