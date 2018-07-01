NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s going to be a hot start to the work week for residents in the Tri-State Area.

New York City officials say residents should continue to take precautions against extremely high temperatures and humidity as the National Weather Service says an excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

The city says its cooling centers will remain open through the Fourth of July holiday.

Cooling centers are places like libraries and senior centers that have air-conditioning.

It was the beginning of the summer’s first heat wave, but it didn’t stop folks from packing the areas many beaches.

“It’s my first time to get to the beach since it’s opened, so it’s good,” Shatia Wallace said in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Excessive heat warnings are issued when the heat and humidity make it feel like it’s 105 degrees or higher.

