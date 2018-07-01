NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Helping bring a little cajun flare to Hell’s Kitchen, owner and executive chef Julian Phillips and general manager Kevin Spina of The Sound Bite restaurant show off how to make one of their signature dishes.

Signature Salad with Lobster

This simple delicious healthy salad is quick and very easy to make. You can substitute the lobster with any protein you may like.

What you’ll need:

Red or Green Leaf Lettuce

Scallions

Dry Dill

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lobster Meat

Directions

Chop the lettuce

Garnish with scallions and dill

Sprinkle the white balsamic vinaigrette and extra Virgin olive oil

Top with lobster meat and serve.