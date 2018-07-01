Comments
What you’ll need:
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Helping bring a little cajun flare to Hell’s Kitchen, owner and executive chef Julian Phillips and general manager Kevin Spina of The Sound Bite restaurant show off how to make one of their signature dishes.
Signature Salad with Lobster
This simple delicious healthy salad is quick and very easy to make. You can substitute the lobster with any protein you may like.
Red or Green Leaf Lettuce
Scallions
Dry Dill
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lobster Meat
Directions
Chop the lettuce
Garnish with scallions and dill
Sprinkle the white balsamic vinaigrette and extra Virgin olive oil
Top with lobster meat and serve.