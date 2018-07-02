Good Monday morning everybody! After a sweltering Sunday, expect a very similar story today! Once again many spots are starting in the upper 70s & low 80s, and it’ll be incredibly muggy too. Tons of sunshine and south winds due to high pressure will allow temps away from the coasts to reach mid & upper 90s. Take it slow & stay hydrated!

Tomorrow will be another hot day, but with perhaps a few passing clouds, and we should enjoy dry weather right through Independence Day on Wednesday! As of now there’s only a 10-20% chance for isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, but any that do form would be well inland away from the City & beaches.