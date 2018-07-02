  • CBS 2On Air

CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! After a sweltering Sunday, expect a very similar story today! Once again many spots are starting in the upper 70s & low 80s, and it’ll be incredibly muggy too. Tons of sunshine and south winds due to high pressure will allow temps away from the coasts to reach mid & upper 90s. Take it slow & stay hydrated!
Tomorrow will be another hot day, but with perhaps a few passing clouds, and we should enjoy dry weather right through Independence Day on Wednesday! As of now there’s only a 10-20% chance for isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, but any that do form would be well inland away from the City & beaches.
The 90s continue for the rest of the week with our best shot at rain arriving Friday PM…and then we finally “cool down” into the 80s for the weekend.
Stay cool!
Comments
  1. toyinakodutv says:
    July 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Okay, keep giving more In formation

