MOSCOW (CBSNewYork) — Belgium rallied from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 with a goal in the dying seconds and Brazil’s Neymar flaunted his flair and his theatrics with a goal and an assist to defeat Mexico on Day 17 at the 2018 World Cup. Here’s your full recap:

Brazil bounces Mexico, 2-0

Brazil is through to the World Cup quarterfinals after seeing off Mexico 2-0 on Monday in the round of 16. Neymar scored the winner and Roberto Firmino put it away near the buzzer, ending a tournament for El Tri that started perfectly and ended horribly.

The talented Brazilians were by far the stronger team in the match, but Mexico had chances to make it more of a game. In the end, Mexico leaves Russia with consecutive scoreless matches. Brazil had 21 shots, 10 on frame, but a fantastic performance from keeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Mexico in it with a chance to get ugly.

Mexico saw plenty of the ball in the box, recording 13 shots, but only one tested Alisson in goal.

With the match going back and forth, the winner came on 51 minutes off a lovely bit of play by Neymar. He got the ball to Willian, and the winger returned the favor in front of goal to open the scoring.

Belgium Beats Japan, 3-2

Belgium rallied from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 with a goal in the dying seconds and advance to a World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil.

Nacer Chadli finished off a length-of-the-field movement late in stoppage time for the clincher on Monday night at the Rostov Arena. It’s the first time since 1970 that a team has rallied to win a knockout game from 2-0 down at a World Cup.

Midfielders Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored in the 48th and 52nd minutes to give Japan a surprising 2-0 lead.

Jan Vertonghen started the comeback when he scored with a looping header in the 69th and another substitute, Marouane Fellaini, headed home Eden Hazard’s cross from the left in the 74th.

What was expected to be a mis-match ended up to be a classic match.

