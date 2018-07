ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The air conditioning at a nursing home in Englewood, New Jersey went out on Monday, prompting a partial evacuation of the facility’s residents.

Firefighters and police crews responded to the Inglemoor Center and helped get everyone to safety as crews worked to fix the power problem.

About fifty residents had to be moved. They were placed on buses and taken to a safer and cooler location, according to authorities.