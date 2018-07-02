NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The heat can affect everything from our energy costs to health care expenses, but many on Long Island are actually benefiting from the spike in temperatures.

Local malls and retailers are luring in customers in with big heat wave sales and nicely air conditioned stores. “It feels like heaven in here compared to outside,” Westbury shopper Tyrone Vaughn told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

“Good day to shop to get some summer wear for the beach,” Uniondale shopper Wendell Lashley added.

Crowds aren’t just packing into stores, they’re also hitting boardwalks and beaches, which means big things for shops selling water and food in the hot sun.

“(It’s) kind of a 10-day weekend meaning that this past Friday which was very busy right through to this coming Sunday we expect near weekend crowds,” New York state parks spokesman George Gorman explained.

Pools memberships, boat sales, and fishing excursions have also seen a big jump thanks to the summer heat.

AAA adds that the heat is also affecting car repair shops and auto bills. There are reportedly more break downs and vehicles needing a tow when temperatures soar.