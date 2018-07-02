  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elise Finch, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Fourth of July is the biggest boating day of the year, and this holiday a new campaign is urging boaters to pull plastic waste out of the water every time they go on their boats.

Eastchester Bay is full of vessels, and at times it might seem like it’s also full of garbage. It’s mainly plastic waste that finds its way into the bay and many other waterways.

According to National Geographic, 18 billion pounds of plastic waste blows into the world’s oceans every year. Since sailors see it up close, the American Sailing Association just launched a new crusade called Operation Plastic Pollution Purge.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring awareness to the issue of plastic in our waterways and a great opportunity to let sailors know and other mariners know that it’s their responsibility to keep that plastic off their boat and out of the water,” Kate Smith, owner of Soul Sailing, said.

Smith and her partner, Captain David Jenkins, operate a Bronx-based sailing school. They said plastic pollution is so significant they teach their students how to remove it.

“It’s as if you took a New York City garbage truck and dumped it full of plastic into the ocean every minute of every day,” Jenkins said. “That’s how much plastic winds up in the oceans.”

The United Nations estimates that by the year 2050 there will be more plastic debris in our oceans than fish.

“It’s kind of a big problem, but it’s a people problem it’s not a water problem,” Smith said.

Dan Green is a launch operator at the Harlem Yacht Club and a lifelong City Island resident. He says plastic pollution will only get worse if we don;t all do our part.

“I have a boat hook and I try to pull stuff up out of the water if I can,” Green said. “I think it’s a brilliant idea and I think that’s how you cut down on this stuff, you get everyone involved.”

The American Sailing Association’s campaign urges boaters to reduce or eliminate the number of plastic items they bring on their vessels and to collect and properly dispose of any debris they see while sailing.

Every year, over a million seabirds die from eating or getting tangled in plastic. It also kills countless marine mammals and fish.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s