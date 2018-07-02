NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New charges have been filed against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Manhattan district attorney announced forcible sexual act charges involving a third unnamed woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault.

These charges are in addition to those filed in cases involving two other women.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is asking any other possible victims of alleged sexual abuse by Weinstein to contact his office.

According to statement by his lawyer Ben Brafman, Weinstein expects to be “fully vindicated” in the wake of new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

Brafman says charging Weinstein as a predator when interactions were consensual “is simply not justified.”

Updated indictment charges announced Monday allege Weinstein performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006. The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

READ: DA’s Office Press Release | Indictment Document

Weinstein was in court earlier in June in connection to charges involving two other incidents.

The first incident allegedly happened in 2004 at the old Weinstein company offices on Greenwich Street. Actress Lucia Evans says Weinstein forced her perform a sex act.

The second allegedly occurred in 2013 at the Double Tree Hotel in Midtown. Prosecutors say Weinstein held an unnamed woman in a room against her will and raped her.

Weinstein had been scheduled to next appear in court in September but will now appear in an arraignment head at 9:30 a.m. next Monday.

Prosecutors outlined the previous charges after Weinstein’s arrest in May.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. Brafman previously called the rape allegation “absurd,” saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

