OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The “Gale Force” roller coaster in Ocean City, New Jersey got stuck Monday evening, stranding riders high above the boardwalk below.

Workers had to scale the tracks to help get the riders down one-by-one.

The coaster became stuck when the power went out to the entire boardwalk.

Atlantic City Electric tells CBS2 there was an equipment malfunction that caused an outage to 800 customers.

The cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.