SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island lawmakers are calling for the “last straw” in Suffolk County.

Local officials and environmental organizers launched the “Strawless Suffolk” initiative Monday. Pointing to images of the damage single-use plastic waste can do, the group is asking residents and business owners to take action.

“Skip the straw. You don’t need the straw,” Suffolk County legislator Kara Hahn said. “Just taking a stand to provide straws to diners only when requested will reduce straw consumption by at least 50 percent, maybe even more.”

The county is aiming to get 100 restaurants to take the pledge to stop using plastic straws. Suffolk officials say 31 businesses have signed on so far. The group is encouraging people to try re-usable or paper straws instead.