  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Plastic, straws

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island lawmakers are calling for the “last straw” in Suffolk County.

Local officials and environmental organizers launched the “Strawless Suffolk” initiative Monday. Pointing to images of the damage single-use plastic waste can do, the group is asking residents and business owners to take action.

“Skip the straw. You don’t need the straw,” Suffolk County legislator Kara Hahn said. “Just taking a stand to provide straws to diners only when requested will reduce straw consumption by at least 50 percent, maybe even more.”

The county is aiming to get 100 restaurants to take the pledge to stop using plastic straws. Suffolk officials say 31 businesses have signed on so far. The group is encouraging people to try re-usable or paper straws instead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s