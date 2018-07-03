Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

We are not cooling down anytime soon!

Yesterday the city officially hit heat wave status and it looks like it’s going to continue throughout the rest of the week. Today we started off with almost 80 degree temperatures and are going to continue to climb to 90’s. Dew points will remain high and winds will be light so make sure to keep water near because the stickiness will continue.

There are a few more clouds today but plenty of sunshine will remain. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight but it will be comfortable in the mid 70’s.

Tomorrow is still looking hot for the holiday. A few showers may roll through but it won’t be a wash out and will still be enjoyable.

Stay cool!

