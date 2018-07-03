NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two people they say violently robbed an 84-year-old man in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 21 at the intersection of Fulton Street and Troy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said a man and woman approached the victim from behind, pushed him onto the ground and stole $20 from his wallet.

The victim suffered a severe hip injury.

Police said the suspects fled on foot heading east on Fulton.

The victim was treated at Methodist Hospital.

Police described the male suspect as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “PIMP” written in yellow letters, blue leggings, black and white NIKE sneakers, a multi-colored backpack, hair net and yellow hoop earrings.

The female suspect was described as a black woman, approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds. She was last seeing wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt tied at the waist, pink pants and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.