NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A terrifying scene was caught on camera as a building awning collapsed and landed on two women in Brooklyn.

It happened without warning on 4th avenue near 95th street in Bay Ridge Monday afternoon. The two women were reportedly standing on the sidewalk waiting for the bus when the giant structure came down, burying one of victims and knocking down the other.

Efrain Goode’s security cameras caught the whole incident.

“It sounded like a bomb. The sign fell down and crushed the lady like a pancake and the other lady caught the ricochet and got bounced against the wall,” he told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Goode rushed down to help the two women and went to the hospital with them to show doctors what had happened. “Nothing was being done when the incident happened. The awning just fell.”

The Department of Buildings issued violations to the owner for failure to maintain the building. During their inspection, they also found an un-permitted demolition project inside and issued a stop work order.

“You can see the wood in the wood looks very old,” Bay Ridge resident Barbara Milo said while looking at the fallen awning left outside the damaged business.

The victim, who was thrown into the wall, is out of the hospital but has a concussion. The woman pinned under the debris is still in the hospital.