BOSTON (CBSLocal) – They’re calling it “Cop Pool Karaoke.”

A pair of Boston police officers shared a video showing them sing “God Bless America,” to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty were riding in a patrol car when they broke into song.

“Kim and I have been singing for the department individually for a number of years, performing the National Anthem at different venues, at different events, but we’ve never actually sung together,” said Officer McNulty.

The patrol car performance was their first time.

“With the stress that we have to go through on a day-to-day basis, you need something that levels that stress out and music, it just makes you happy,” added Officer Tavares.

Along with that came a burst of attention for people who are usually behind the scenes.

“If it can show the human side of officers, if they can look at us in a different way, and maybe if it inspires them to go sing a song with their friends, so much the better,” said McNulty.

The video spoofs “Carpool Karaoke,” a famous segment from “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”