NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From power outages in nursing homes and amusement parks, to stifling air in subways, the heat wave going into its fourth day is hitting people hard.

In the heat of the night, 50 elderly residents at a nursing home in Englewood, New Jersey, had to be evacuated after the building’s air conditioning system failed. They were moved to another facility some on stretchers or in wheelchairs, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

In the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, ConEdison crews performed a high wire act Monday night restoring power near 41st Street and 9th Avenue after a utility pole caught fire and resident’s air conditioning went out.

“We actually came outside because one of the neighbors was saying that the pole was on fire,” said local resident Jennifer Fernandez.

Throughout the city, people sought relief from the sizzling temperatures after three days in a row the mercury has risen above 90 degrees.

“It’s really hot and it’s really uncomfortable,” said Kalie Ferreira of the Upper West Side.

“I mean it’s incredibly hot – so were definitely sweaty,” said Prachi Rao of Williamsburg.

In the Bronx, Yankees fans didn’t retreat just because of the heat at last night’s game.

“We bought the cheap water because its way more expensive inside so we’ve got water and we wore shorts,” said Rob Reemer of Congers, N.Y.

The trip home wasn’t that chill either.

“One hundred thousand degrees,” said one young rider.

“I usually get a rag and put ice-cold water on it and put it on my forehead but if I don’t have that, I’m dead,” said April Umpierre of upper Manhattan.

Tuesday started off with almost 80 degree temperatures and continued to climb into the upper 90s.

Up before dawn, joggers and cyclists in Central Park tried to get a workout in before the sun got too hot. But even at 6 a.m., they were already glistening, Duddridge reported.

“I’m absolutely drenched right now,” one man said.

“The humidity is horrible,” a woman added.

For some, it’s a chance to chill.

“I think getting a tan is the best thing you can do,” said one man.

For others commuting to work on the subway, not so much.

“Like a moist, damp, nasty heat down here,” a man said.

Beachgoers, swimmers and tourists don’t mind though.

“This is just fantastic for us. Swedish summers aren’t famous for the heat,” said Thomas Karlsson.

Late in the day and into the evening, there’s a chance for spots of thunderstorms.

New York City cooling centers are open and public pools have extended their hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.