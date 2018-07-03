NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Bronx residents claim noisy fireworks have been going off in their neighborhoods day and night, leading to the question: which fireworks are allowed to be used and which are illegal?

“It’s really like a big bang. I sometimes get confused with it being like a gunshot,” Morris Park resident Gina Petriello said. “It just makes me feel uncomfortable and scared especially at night.”

Neighbors told CBS2’s Reena Roy the fireworks started as early as April, with people allegedly shooting them off and leaving the evidence behind. Officials say a fire started by three men play fighting with fireworks in their backyard last summer led to nine injuries and six homes damaged.

The NYPD is reminding residents in the five boroughs that all consumer fireworks and sparklers are illegal to use, buy, sell, or transport within the city.

As we prepare to 🎉celebrate 🎊 the 4th of July, please remember fireworks are illegal 🎇, leave it to the professionals. If you wish to see the Macy’s fireworks in person, please click on the link below for more info: https://t.co/9xwBwNWpBV #NYPD #Bronx — NYPD Bronx (@NYPDPBBronx) July 3, 2018

Outside the city, most fireworks are not allowed, but as of 2015 some surrounding counties and cities do permit sparklers and certain sparkling devices for anyone over 18 years old.

In New Jersey and Connecticut, it is also illegal to have, sell, or use any fireworks with the exception of certain sparkling devices. Those products can now be sold in grocery stores.

You can call 911 to alert police about illegal firework activity in progress or 311 for past incidents. Rewards for tips that lead to an arrest can be worth as much as $1,000.