MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man on Tuesday was accused of pulling a gun and making terroristic threats during a dispute at a kiddie pool in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Investigators say 23-year-old Jamal Brown was arguing Monday with a 17-year-old neighbor over dog hair inside the pool at their housing complex.

Brown left the pool and returned with a handgun, which authorities say he used to threaten the teen.

He turned himself in at police headquarters and was taken into custody.