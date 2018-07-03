NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a Brooklyn car accident may actually have been part of a robbery plan.

Authorities just released surveillance video which they hope will help in identifying the van and the man chasing after it.

They say on June 11 the van rear-ended a parked car.

When the 56-year-old driver of the car got out, a man punched him to the ground.

Another man stole a paper bag containing $13,000 in cash plus a laptop from his vehicle.

The man in the video caught up with the van, and fled with the other two.