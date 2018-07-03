  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a Brooklyn car accident may actually have been part of a robbery plan.

Authorities just released surveillance video which they hope will help in identifying the van and the man chasing after it.

They say on June 11 the van rear-ended a parked car.

When the 56-year-old driver of the car got out, a man punched him to the ground.

Another man stole a paper bag containing $13,000 in cash plus a laptop from his vehicle.

The man in the video caught up with the van, and fled with the other two.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s