VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With summer in full swing and the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, people are certainly looking for ways to try and beat the heat.

Water parks are a popular choice. While they can be cool, they can also lead to other health dangers.

The rides are always packed at Mountain Creek Water Park, especially when people are trying to cool of during dangerously hot weather. The water makes people feel cool, so oftentimes they spend far more time int he sun than they should.

More: Too Much Fun In The Sun? What You Need To Know To Treat Painful Sunburns

That puts them at an even greater risk for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and extreme sunburn.

“My son was at the beach the other day on a boogie board for a few hours and got totally fired because he hadn’t come out to reapply,” Queens resident Abbe Erhard said.

On Tuesday, Erhard made her son reapply lots of sunscreen, wear a surf shirt, and take frequent breaks away from the water rides at Mountain Creek.

Experts say when you’re spending lots of time in the water it’s important to pay attention to your body. It’ll always let you know when you’ve had too much sun or too little water.

“If you’re sweating a lot that can be a sign you’re losing water,’ Dr. Erick Eiting said. “If you’re not sweating at all that can actually be an early sign of a heat stroke.”

Dr. Eiting says you should get up to urinate every two to three hours.

“If it’s been longer than that and you haven’t had the urge to go to the bathroom then that’s a suggestion maybe you’re not drinking enough water,” he said.

Cheryl Swift is the EMS and aquatics manager at Mountain Creek, and says she gives simple advice to staff and park goers.

“It’s important for them to not overexert themselves,” she said.

Experts say make sure you’re paying attention to the signs of heat exhaustion. That means things like dizziness, fatigue, and a severe headache.

Sun protection plus frequent breaks plus lots of water equal fun on even the hottest of days.