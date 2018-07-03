NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With 40 million Americans hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday get-away, and gas prices up on average 62 cents per gallon, travelers are warned to expect the worst on what AAA is calling “Terrible Tuesday.”

The afternoon hours are predicted to be the worst of it, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Of the 47 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday, 85 percent of them will be driving.

The Scott family made a pit stop at the Vince Lombardi service area in Ridgefield, New Jersey on their way from the Bronx to the beach.

“Dig up the sand and get some water,” said little Angel Scott.

“Starting out early,” added his dad, Darryl Scott.

The Leventhals were headed to Connecticut.

“Not bad,” Christine Leventhal said.

“A lot of ice,” Peter Leventhal added.

Out-of-towners, like the Chlebouns of Chicago, were just glad to be passing through.

“I’ll never complain about traffic again now that we’ve driven through New York City,” said Bob Chleboun.

Getting to your destination may cost you more than last year, too, Burrell reported.

For example, in New Jersey, while the average price of gas is $2.87 per gallon, that’s 14 cents cheaper than Memorial Day.

But nationally, gas prices are up about 62 cents more per gallon than this time last year – the most expensive 4th of July price in four years.

“When we see crude prices go up we generally see gas prices go up too, especially right now, even with OPEC’s potential decision to increase their production, it may not be enough to offset the supply levels not keeping pace with demand,” said AAA Spokesperson Jeanette Casselano.

Experts point to apps like Gas Buddy, Gas Guru, Google Maps and Waze that can help drivers find cheaper gas.

And be prepared – experts say the prices we’re seeing now will likely keep rising.