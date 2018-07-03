NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This year’s contenders were at the Empire State Building for their official weigh-in Tuesday.

Joey Chestnut, Carmen Cincotti, Miki Sudo, Michelle Lesco and other returning rivals will take part in the annual event.

Some 25,000 fans are expected Wednesday at the Nathan’s Famous stand on Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island. The women’s competition starts at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s contest at noon.

Last year, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo were crowned the winners.

On the men’s side, Chestnut ate 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to defend his title against the only competitor to beat him in the last 10 years — Matt “Megatoad” Stonie. Chestnut beat his own record of 70.

For the women competitors, Sudo, 20 — weighing in at 126 pounds — ate 41 hot dogs to win for the fourth time. She beat 98-pound “The Black Widow” Sonya Thomas.