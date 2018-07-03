MOSCOW, RUSSIA (CBSNewYork) – The quarterfinals are set at the FIFA World Cup. A day after Belgium and Brazil punched their tickets to the next round, Sweden, Switzerland, Colombia, and England battled it out on Tuesday for the final spots in this weekend’s quarters.

Sweden squeaks by Switzerland 1-0:

The Swedes eked out a 1-0 win over Switzerland, after the Swiss team dominated possession for most of the match. Switzerland outshot Sweden 18 to 12, but just couldn’t break through a stingy Swedish defense.

It was a goal by Emil Forsberg in the 66th minute which deflected off a Swiss defender and went in that proved to be the difference in the game.

Gotta shoot your shot! Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/3BymUALvp8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Sweden’s best ever finish at the World Cup was runner-up in 1958.

England defeats Colombia in a penalty kick thriller:

England became the final team to advance to the quarterfinals after edging Colombia 4-3 on penalties Tuesday afternoon. With the match even at one after regulation and penalty kicks tied at three a piece, Eric Dier drove home the winning score for England.

Ospina gets a hand to it, but Dier sends England through to the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/nWdwfkoGeJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

The Brits advance to face Sweden on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.

