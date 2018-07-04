HAPPY 4th OF JULYIndependence Day Things To Do & Tonight's Fireworks Show Road Closures
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather, weather forecast

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

jl fourth of july1 7/4 FOURTH OF JULY Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Happy July 4th, folks! We have yet another hot & humid day ahead – but it won’t be quite as brutal as yesterday. Expect high temps mainly in the upper 80s, with some low 90s. There is also a chance for isolated thunderstorms mainly inland…but not as intense as yesterday!

Overall outdoor plans still look fine, you might have to just duck inside for a couple of minutes while any showers pass. It’s gonna be steamy again, so the pool or a shaded area would be good bets!

The forecast for tomorrow appears very similar to our weather today – perhaps with a few more peeks of sun. Highs reach the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Friday looks like the best bet for rain in our forecast, with some drenching thunderstorms expected as a cold front moves through. Once the front crosses the area, we’ll enjoy MUCH lower humidity and temperatures this weekend.

Have a great holiday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s