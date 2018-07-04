By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy July 4th, folks! We have yet another hot & humid day ahead – but it won’t be quite as brutal as yesterday. Expect high temps mainly in the upper 80s, with some low 90s. There is also a chance for isolated thunderstorms mainly inland…but not as intense as yesterday!

Overall outdoor plans still look fine, you might have to just duck inside for a couple of minutes while any showers pass. It’s gonna be steamy again, so the pool or a shaded area would be good bets!

The forecast for tomorrow appears very similar to our weather today – perhaps with a few more peeks of sun. Highs reach the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Friday looks like the best bet for rain in our forecast, with some drenching thunderstorms expected as a cold front moves through. Once the front crosses the area, we’ll enjoy MUCH lower humidity and temperatures this weekend.

Have a great holiday!