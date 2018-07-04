

By Ashleyan Lopez

It’s time to commemorate America’s Independence. There are many ways we celebrate Fourth of July and whether you want to enjoy a barbecue, take in a baseball game or watch fireworks, there are plenty of places to head to for your celebrations. Here are five ways to celebrate in New York.

Coney Island

1000 Surf Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11224

(718) 373-5862

www.lunaparknyc.com

Fourth of July at Coney Island is a full day of celebrations. Early in the day, thousands gather at Nathan’s Famous to witness the International Hot Dog Eating Contest. After the winner is crowned, you can walk the boardwalk where it is filled with plenty of entertainment, activities and food for you to enjoy. You can also take part in America’s favorite pastime by watching the Brooklyn Cyclones play against the Aberdeen IronBirds at the MCU Park. By the end of the night, you can enjoy Coney Island’s own fireworks display over the boardwalk. From contests, food, rides, baseball and fireworks, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Coney Island.

Get Summered Fourth Annual 4th Of July Beach Party

Riis Park Beach Bazaar

16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Queens, NY 11694

Riis Park Beach Bazaar

16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Queens, NY 11694

Beach lovers can go to Riis Park Beach Bazaar for the ultimate beach party. The Get Summered concert series brings live music to the Bay 9 stage and the boardwalk will be filled with a variety of food vendors beach-goers love. The Rockaway Beach Volleyball League will also be hosted this Fourth of July. The music, food and volleyball tournament makes Riis Park Beach the perfect place to spend the day at the beach. The concert series has yet to announce who will be DJing or performing this year but it is expected to be fun as always.

LIC Flea 4th of July Party

5-25 46th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 224-5863

5-25 46th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 224-5863

Love to shop? The LIC Flea & Food market will open for a full day and night in honor of Independence Day. With over 80 vendors featuring vintage, craft goods, art and food, it’s a great way to leisurely spend the day. You can also indulge in some day-drinking with brew from Queens Beer and Wine Garden. By the end of the night, you can enjoy a great view of the city and Macy’s Fireworks display. The shopping, eating and drinking starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Grange Flagship Farm Fourth of July

37-18 Northern Blvd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(347) 670-3660

37-18 Northern Blvd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(347) 670-3660

The cookout at Brooklyn Grange is pretty popular for those who enjoy a low-key celebration without the work of grilling. The Flagship Farm entry includes food, wine and beer on the rooftop with an amazing view. A DJ will be playing throughout the event and you will have a perfect view of the Manhattan skyline to see the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks over the East River. Tickets for this event are $85.

Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks

FDR Drive

Multiple spots on FDR Drive

(212) 494-4495

FDR Drive

Multiple spots on FDR Drive

(212) 494-4495

If you are only interested in watching the fireworks up close, head over to the FDR Drive for the best view of the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. Official viewing points are at 42nd, 34th, 23rd St. & FDR Drive, 18th St. & Ave. C and Houston St. & FDR Drive. Make sure to get there early as it gets crowded quickly and officials close off entry when it reaches its limits. The fireworks will light up the sky over the East River at 9:20 p.m.

Whether you plan on watching the show or not, you’ll want to know about the following street closures between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday:

Manhattan:

FDR Drive between Battery Park Underpass and East 63rd Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place

FDR Drive Service Roads between Cherry Street and 63rd Street

Water Street between Whitehall Street and Fulton Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and Robert F Wagner Sr Place

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Robert F Wagner Sr Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Cherry Street between Jackson Street and FDR Drive

Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive

East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive

Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR

Avenue C Entrance Ramps

East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

Brooklyn:

Area bounded by Atlantic Avenue on the South Old Fulton Street on the North

Hicks Street on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Old Fulton Street between Hicks Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Front Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street

Water Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street

Queens:

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

PUBLIC VIEWING:

The public viewing sections in Manhattan will be the elevated portions of the FDR drive with the

following entry points:

Note: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to

additional open access blocks as appropriate.

MIDTOWN:

• Houston Street

• 23rd Street

• 34th Street

• 42nd Street

• ADA – FDR Southbound lane, at 18th St. and Avenue C (via 20th St. and 23rd St.)

