Happy 4th!

Today is looking to be an overall pleasant day for the holiday. It’s going to be mostly cloudy and there is a risk for storms but it won’t be a complete washout! These will stay mostly north and west.

This morning we started out with temperatures in the mid 70s and by this afternoon we are going to hit near 90s. The heat wave may be broken but the feel of it won’t. Even though it’s going to be slightly below 90, it is still going to feel like it with a heat index of 95+.

So even if you see some rain, temperatures will still be great. I wouldn’t rule out a barbecue. As for tomorrow: it’s looking to be a great summer day.

Go out and enjoy!