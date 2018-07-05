  • TV10/55

Filed Under:#JusticeForJunior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, Trinitarios

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance images of another suspect they’re looking for in the shooting death of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz last month.

The images also shows two cars believed involved in the crime, a white Acura and a black Acura.

On Tuesday, two accused gang members, Diego Suero and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, entered pleas of not guilty.

Police sources say Suero is the local leader of the “Trinitarios” gang.

He’s accused of ordering the murder of Guzman-Feliz on June 20 in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

More: NYPD Zeroes In On Brutal ‘Trinitarios’ Street Gang In Wake Of Recent Violence

The killing of Guzman-Feliz has sparked outrage across the community and law enforcement, including a #JusticeForJunior online campaign.

