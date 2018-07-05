  • TV10/55

CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies are partly clear to start off the day, and temps are a touch cooler than the last few days, but do not expect much relief from the heat today. We start off in the mid to low 70s (last few mornings have been close to 80°) There is still a slight risk of an afternoon thunderstorm popping up, but the risk is much lower than the last two days.

nu tu skycast 3d today 7/5 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today’s high: 86-91° Tomorrow brings a threat for thunder in a much more widespread fashion. Friday’s High: 82-88°. Things cool down nicely for the weekend.

