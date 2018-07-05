By Ashleyan Lopez

Craving some fresh fish these days? You don’t have to go fishing or to some fancy restaurant to have the freshest, best-tasting fish out there. New York has some of the best fish markets that sell a variety of unique, fresh fish and seafood. Here are five markets you can find your fresh fish at.

Union Square Greenmarket

1 Union Square W.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Everyone loves the Union Square Greenmarket that has it all. From fresh fish and vegetables to baked goods, you can find food to make an entire meal. P.E. & D.D. Fish Stand and Pura Vida Fisheries are among the favorites for fresh fish at the Greenmarket. Selection of fish tends to vary but is always fresh. The market is open year-round and can be found on the North and West sides of Union Square Park. Be sure to check out the site list for each vendors’ scheduled dates to know when the fish markets will be there.

Metropolitan Fish Market

635 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 387-6835

www.metropolitanfishmarket.com

This Williamsburg market is the go-to for locals looking for fresh fish in the area. The Metropolitan Fish Market has a variety of fishes and seafood, including trout, bass, swordfish, salmon, scallops, shrimp and more. The market also has live lobsters and a small section of lemons, limes and herbs for your seasoning needs.

Grand Seafood & Fish Market

98 Bushwick Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11206

(718) 218-8189

Don’t feel like cooking? Grand Seafood & Fish Market is the place to go. The market not only sells fresh fish but will also cook your fish to order. For an extra fee, you can have your seafood grilled, steamed or fried with a variety of seasoning options. Try out their signature Grand Sauce for some added flavor. It’s also the place to go for reasonable prices and quick service.

Related: NYC’s Best Fried Fish Sandwiches To Try Right Now

Astoria Seafood

37-10 33rd St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 392-2680

www.astoriaseafoodnyc.com

Like Grand Seafood, Astoria Seafood is another market that will cook and serve your order to taste. The restaurant/market has a unique setup where the customers grab the fish of their choosing with plastic bags provided and check out at the register. For those who choose to dine in, diners order how they would like their meal prepared and can add some side options at the register before being seated. You can also take your food to go or pick your fish & go with the choice of side dishes and prepared food. Astoria Seafood has a variety of fishes and seafood that you can either take home or enjoy at the restaurant.

Essex Street Market

120 Essex St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 388-0449

www.essexstreetmarket.com

The diverse collection of locally owned grocery stores at the Essex Street Market has at least two fish markets you can explore. At the New Star Fish Market, you can find a variety of fish including tuna, monkfish, porgies, clams, scallops, squid and more. If you’re not feeling any of the fish at New Star, you can head over to Rainbo’s Fish for rarities such as Chilean sea bass, orange roughy, princess of the Nile, char and more.

Related: NYC’s Best Seafood Restaurants: Crave Fishbar, John Dory Oyster Bar, More