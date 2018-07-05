NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The drama is heating up in season 20 of Big Brother and tonight is the first live eviction of the summer.

One of the nominees, Steve Arienta, is from Wanaque, New Jersey. CBS2’s Dick Brennan spoke to host Julie Chen Thursday morning about his chances of staying in the house.

“The house is a divided house and Steve is not disliked by anyone,” said Chen. “He makes me laugh because he’s a former undercover police officer and he told everyone in the house he’s a mechanic, yet if you watch the live feeds he can’t stop talking about things that have to do with police work. Like if there’s a helicopter, he’ll name what kind and people are like ‘oh, you know about…’ and he’s like ‘oh, I’ve read a lot of books.'”

But the show’s motto is “expect the unexpected.” The other nominee for eviction, Sam, has a secret power that could keep her in the house.

We’ll have to watch to find out. Big Brother airs Thursday night at 9 p.m. on CBS 2.