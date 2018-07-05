NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) A pre-trial hearing is set Thursday for one of two men accused of running a marijuana “grow house” that caused an explosion in 2016.

That explosion killed a firefighter in the Bronx.

Julio Salcedo is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he and Garivaldi Castillo tampered with gas lines at a house in the Kingsbridge section.

Firefighters responded to the house after reports of a possible gas leak.

FDNY deputy chief Michael Fahy died after he was hit by debris in the explosion.

At the time of his death, FDNY Chief Daniel Nigro described Fahy’s death as a “tragedy for his family and a tragedy for our family in the fire department to lose such a great man.”