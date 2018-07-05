  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bar, Clean Air, London, Plants

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — It is a literal breath of fresh air in the heart of busy London.

A new bar and its sea of green is giving customers a break from the toxins outdoors.

“The only real product that can viably remove those compounds, those nasty things in the air, are these lovely things – plants,” says botanist Freddie Blackett.

Blackett, who based his selections on NASA research, says the plants can absorb up to 85 percent of harmful gases.

The concept of The Clean Air Bar is simple: give people a chance to unwind around lush vegetation and cleaner air.

“There’s so much pollution in London,” says customer Peggah Kamali, “so the opportunity to get some fresh air, while you have a drink just make it that much more enjoyable.”

The pop-up bar isn’t just about improved air quality. A garnish wall adds a bit of fun for drinkers to customize their cocktails.

“We’ve got some fresh mint, and some basil here,” says Kate Jackson, a Ketel One brand ambassador.

It’s a small way to spice up a summer drink and perhaps provide inspiration, too.

“I hope that when people come to a place like this, that they enjoy things like the garnish wall…that they think this is something I could recreate at home,” says Blackett.

Environmentalists hope the concept will grow to other big cities around the world.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s