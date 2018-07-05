MIDLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A piece of history is facing the wrecking ball in New Jersey, but locals are hoping to change the developer’s mind.

Behind overgrown trees on Godwin Avenue in Midland Park sits a historic treasure. The Van Zile House dates back to 1736, built decades before the Revolutionary War.

Frank Pastor lives next door.

“The people that lived there were in the British rule,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

The local stone that was used nearly 300 years ago is now painted over. The home was once part of a larger farm.

The house clearly needs a facelift, but historic preservationists are upset its developer-owner wants to demolish it, reportedly to build townhouses in its place, Baker reported.

“If we just keep these small remnants, we are reminded of our history and it really enhances the entire community,” said Jennifer Rothschilde, of the Bergen County Historic Preservation Committee.

The house was added to the national register of historic places in 1983.

“Unfortuantely, Midland Park doesn’t have a historic preservation ordinance, so there’s no municipal protection for the building,” said H. Gelfand, chairman of the preservation committee.

The town said the owner, 714 Godwin Ave LLC, was ordered to stop working on the house, because of asbestos concerns.

“When it comes to money, it’s a different story. People want to make a buck on it,” Pastor said.

The preservationists what the developer to compromise — keep the distinctive, small stone house and develop the rest of the property.

There are two other homes from the same era right up the street. Both of them have been kept up and preserved.