NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old that happened early Thursday morning in New Cassel.

According to authorities, police responded to a fight on Roman Avenue and Costar Street to find a teen suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference officials also said another individual was stabbed during the fight, but is listed in stable condition.

Nassau County police say they believe it was a targeted act and are continuing to investigate who was involved.