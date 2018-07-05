SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey father is looking for a gift that only a special person can donate: their bone marrow.

The South Orange man is taking his search nationwide, hoping to find a match as soon as possible. He also hopes to help others along the way.

Every card David Wiess opens gives him more hope. He’s received about 200 of them, each symbolizing a donation has been made to help find a donor for his husband, Merlo.

“This is something you don’t plan for,” David said.

Merlo was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March, leaving the stay-at-home dad and his family shattered.

“This is somebody who had flu symptoms and went into the ER and didn’t leave,” said David.

Merlo’s brother had a similar disease, but chemotherapy helped him beat it. However, the South Orange man needs a bone marrow transplant.

“I mean this is an aggressive, progressive cancer, so you need to get it treated,” David said.

Merlo recorded a video message right before he was rushed to the emergency room for a platelet transfusion. His family and friends have been checked, but no one is a match.

“There’s a lot of people who want to help. They don’t know how to help, and there is an easy way,” said David.

Since matches are associated with ancestry and Merlo is from Chile, David said the best option for his husband is to find a donor who is Hispanic.

With the help of Gift of Life, they’ve taken their search across the country, encouraging people to order a free swab test to see if they’re a match. Locally, they’ve set up swab drives.

David hopes even if his husband doesn’t find a match, maybe their efforts will help others.

“Once you swab for one, you don’t need to swab for another. Results are shared among hospitals,” he said.

Providing hope for the family and countless more across the country.

For more on how you can help, click here.