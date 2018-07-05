PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are some ruffled feathers and frayed nerves along a street in Morris County, New Jersey.

Residents say they’re getting an annoying earful from a local business, and now they’re making some noise of their own.

“It’s just absolutely horrendous. I hate it,” Brittany McGrath told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

She is one of a number of upset neighbors on Greenwood Avenue in Pequannock Township who say noise from the Legacy Castle, an enormous wedding and catering hall, is disturbing their lives.

“If I had a picnic in my backyard, we’d have to shout at each other to be heard over the noise. That’s how loud it was,” resident Donna Cetani said.

Neighbors said home videos shot from their backyards reveal the loud noise from rowdy outdoor parties that emanate from the facility, which sits 1,000 feet behind their wooded backyard fences. It’s an 82,000 square foot space that advertises it can hold events ranging from 50 to 1,500 people.

People said the noise sometimes starts early in the morning – on weekends.

“It goes on probably for half an hour sometimes… Before 9-o-clock in the morning… On a Sunday,” said resident Jim Cummings.

“I don’t like being woken up at 9:30 on a Sunday morning with sounding like somebody’s in my front yard on a bullhorn,” Cetani said.

Neighbors said this has been going on three to six times over the last month.

Pequannock Township Police confirmed they have received and responded to at least three complaints.

Rapoport stopped by the Legacy Castle to discuss the controversy, but the facility was closed and his phone calls and emails were not returned.

People said they have taken their concerns to the local government asking for an intervention, hoping to get some relief.

“We just want it to stop,” said McGrath.

In an email, the Pequannock Township supervisor said government officials have been in contact with Legacy Castle and are working to address the concerns.