NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rivalry between two police departments has brought about some sweet music.
Two NYPD officers decided to take their turn at carpool karaoke after a Boston police department video went viral.
NYPD police commissioner James O’Neill tweeted out a video Wednesday of two NYPD officers singing in their patrol car.
The two officers can be seen singing Katy Perry’s “Firework” to celebrate the Fourth of July.
It comes in response to a video of two Boston police officers singing “God Bless America” to celebrate the holiday.
Both officers got into the singalong – even with some dashboard percussion!
So far, the video has been viewed more than 50,000 times.