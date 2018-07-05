NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rivalry between two police departments has brought about some sweet music.

Two NYPD officers decided to take their turn at carpool karaoke after a Boston police department video went viral.

NYPD police commissioner James O’Neill tweeted out a video Wednesday of two NYPD officers singing in their patrol car.

Here you go, @bostonpolice. Everyone have an outstanding #July4th2018 — we'll all just keep singing, while fighting crime and keeping people safe. Thanks for the inspiration, @katyperry, @CarpoolKaraoke and @JKCorden. Enjoy the fireworks … and #GodBlessAmerica. pic.twitter.com/67OSRdKMUp — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 4, 2018

The two officers can be seen singing Katy Perry’s “Firework” to celebrate the Fourth of July.

It comes in response to a video of two Boston police officers singing “God Bless America” to celebrate the holiday.

Both officers got into the singalong – even with some dashboard percussion!

So far, the video has been viewed more than 50,000 times.