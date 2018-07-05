WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has resigned, President Donald Trump says.
Pruitt has faced ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.
He denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.
Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt’s efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. The president wrote on Twitter, “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job.”
Activists have argued those cuts endanger the environment.
“No matter who leads the EPA, my office will continue to hold the agency accountable. As we have proven again and again, when the EPA threatens New Yorkers’ health and environment, we will take the agency to court – and we will win,” New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.
Trump tweeted that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.
