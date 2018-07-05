WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has resigned, President Donald Trump says.

Pruitt has faced ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

"The most obvious answer may be the answer in that the president had time. The press coverage got up to him and he had decided that enough was enough with all of the bad press coming out of the office," @JaxAlemany reports. https://t.co/G5DkEd6Z3b pic.twitter.com/S84LbCCpee — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2018

He denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt’s efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. The president wrote on Twitter, “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job.”

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Activists have argued those cuts endanger the environment.

“No matter who leads the EPA, my office will continue to hold the agency accountable. As we have proven again and again, when the EPA threatens New Yorkers’ health and environment, we will take the agency to court – and we will win,” New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

Trump tweeted that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.

