Filed Under:Local TV, Suffolk County, Sunrise Highway

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a tire flew off a truck and slammed into a car on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday near exit 39 in North Babylon.

Investigators said the truck was heading west when it lost at least one tire.

The driver of the car died instantly.

“I saw him sliding over into the on-ramp, the off-ramp, and then the vehicle right in front of me stopped. I had to come in between the two of them to avoid hitting them,” witness Leonardo Ragusa said.

“The tire then struck a 2007 Chevy SUV, causing damage to that vehicle. Both occupants of that vehicle were not injured,” said Det. Sgt. James Cullen.

Witnesses said they didn’t think the truck driver realized the vehicle had lost a tire. Police are still looking for the truck.

