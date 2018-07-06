NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 11th person has been arrested in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in the Bronx.

Danilo Pacheco, 21, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators said he is a member of the Trinitarios gang and was seen on surveillance next to a white Acura that was used as the get-away car.

Ten other suspected gang members have been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death.

Police said the boy was killed in a case of mistaken identity.