Filed Under:Belmont, Justice For Junior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, The Bronx, Trinitarios

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 11th person has been arrested in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in the Bronx.

Danilo Pacheco, 21, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

More: ‘He Wanted To Save People’: Funeral Held For Teen Stabbed To Death In The Bronx

Investigators said he is a member of the Trinitarios gang and was seen on surveillance next to a white Acura that was used as the get-away car.

Ten other suspected gang members have been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death.

More: Bodega Owner Says He Did All He Could To Help ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

Police said the boy was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

