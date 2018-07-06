BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to two 13-year-old girls in Nassau County.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the girls were walking on the sidewalk along Verity Lane in Baldwin, near Steele Elementary School.

Police said the suspect pulled up to the curb in a gray four-door sedan and allegedly asked, “How do I get to the Dunkin’ Donuts?” When they didn’t respond, police said he exposed himself and took off.

“It’s disgusting. It’s a pervert, disgusting,” one person said.

The incident was unnerving for people who live nearby, like Barbara Singh, who has two young granddaughters.

“It’s ridiculous. Oh my goodness, I can’t believe that this happened around our neighborhood,” she said. “It’s very quiet, but you never know in the quiet neighborhoods, you never know what happens.”

“I’m going to keep an eye out. I mean, I see someone like this, I’ll probably just end up breaking his legs if I see him around here,” said resident Dave Kimmel. “These poor girls end up getting traumatized from something so ridiculous like this, it’s just incredible.”

Police describe the suspect as a white man, around 20 to 27 years old, with shoulder-length blond hair, blue or green eyes and a beard.

Nassau County Police also investigated another case of public lewdness Friday morning in Westbury. At this point, they do not believe they incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.