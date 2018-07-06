NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the 4th of July falling on on a Wednesday this year, bargain hunters have had extra time to chase down those deals.

“Retailers aren’t doing much in terms of their sales bells and whistles around July 4th,” says shopping expert Trae Bodge of Slickdeals.

But don’t worry – there are sales to be had, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Macy’s is offering 20 percent discounts and there are deals at Home Depot, Sears, Overstock and Saks Fifth Avenue.

And look for discounts in specific categories, like active wear, where shoes and apparel are expected to be discounted 40 to 55 percent.

With school out for the summer, gaming deals are popular this month.

“A lot of the sales are for members – members of Best Buy, Xbox, PlayStation,” Bodge says. “They’re giving away some free bundles, discounted bundles. Some really good deals to be had there.”

And now is the time to stock up on back to school clothes, which should be discounted anywhere from 20 percent off to full-on clearance.

“What I’m seeing are really strong apparel deals from those solid kids apparel places like Forever 21, Gymboree, Old Navy,” Bodge says. “But I would hold off on your gear like your backpacks, lunch boxes.”

Those items will be marked down in August, with one exception.

“My friends at Staples gave me a little heads up, there’s a really good deal at the end of the month — the last two weeks,” Bodge says. “25 percent off of backpacks, with the purchase of select school supplies.”

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, take advantage of Prime Day. The exact date is usually a secret but Bodge has the inside scoop.

“We think Amazon Prime Day will be around mid-month, around the 16th of July. But you didn’t hear that from me.”

What should you buy then?

“What we’ve seen on past prime days are sales on their proprietary devices like their Kindles, Echo Dot,” she says.

If you’ve got your eye on something specific, set a deal alert on slickdeals.net so you’ll be alerted when the item you want is on sale.

And finally, this may be the best deal of all: Best Friends Animal Society says all adoptable pets are free through the 4th of July. Their goal is to send home 10,000 pets in 10 days.