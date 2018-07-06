By Tabitha Britt

New York may be known as the “concrete jungle,” but that doesn’t leave us out of the running for some of the best produce around. New York City is close to a variety of sustainable, family run farms, that provide our farmers’ markets with just-picked fruits and vegetables and freshly made artisanal items. Whether you’re making an afternoon grocery run or searching for the perfect premade picnic basket, New York’s farmers’ markets are sure to help you find whatever it is that you need.

Union Square Greenmarket

17th ST., Union Square W.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Union Square Greenmarket is open year-round. Come and enjoy freshly picked vegetables and fruits, artisan bread, heritage meats, jams, and a variety of fresh-cut flowers and more on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Looking to sharpen your culinary skills? The Union Square Greenmarket hosts weekly events, including cooking demonstrations and book signings.

Agata & Valentina UES Market

1505 1st Ave.

New York, NY 10075

(212) 452-0690

www.agatavalentina.com

If you’ve ever been to Little Italy, then you’re going to love Manhattan’s unofficial “Little Sicily,” Agata & Valentina Upper East Side Market. Unlike traditional farmer’s markets, Agata & Valentina is open year-round, every day. For years, locals have turned to Agata & Valentina for homemade focaccia, fresh mozzarella, handmade pasta, and silky ricotta gelato. (Not to mention a variety of prepared foods, salads, and meats.) When it comes to top-notch ingredients and authentic Sicilian cuisine, this Italian market doesn’t disappoint.

Bay Ridge Greenmarket

9408 3rd Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11209

www.grownyc.org

Rightfully dubbed “Bay Ridge’s Town Hall” by Councilman Vincent Gentile, the Bay Ridge Greenmarket isn’t just a parking lot produce shop, it’s a community. Shoppers regularly gather within the tight quarters of the produce mecca to swap recipes with fellow foodies and catch up with neighbors. Customers can find locally sourced options including baked goods, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and more on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Down to Earth Morningside Park Farmers Market

237-331 Manhattan Ave.

New York, NY 10026

(914) 923-4837

www.downtoearthmarkets.com

Down to Earth is a weekly, year-round market that’s perfect for shoppers who want to make a quick afternoon trip. Filled with fresh fruit, vegetables, pasture-raised meats, prepared food, baked goods, pickles, and more, Down to Earth has a little bit of something for everyone. Stop by on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. We’ve heard the chutney is great!

Tucker Square Greenmarket

Columbus Avenue and W. 66th Street

New York, NY 10023

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Located just a few steps from the Lincoln Center, is the Tucker Square Greenmarket. Open on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tucker Square is ideal for an after-work stop or weekly grocery haul, whether you’re just grabbing a few staple items or chilling out in the outdoor seating area.

