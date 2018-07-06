By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

That was a drencher out there today!

Most areas have or will experience quite a bit of rain today. Rain totals are looking to hit over an inch along the Jersey Shore and close to a half inch in the city and Long Island. North of the city will stay between a tenth and quarter inch. The front will move through rather quickly and the rain will clear up by later this afternoon.

There is a flash flood watch in affect until 4 p.m. for parts of the area. There is also a Flash Flood Warning that will be in affect for parts of New Jersey until around noon. Be careful out there!

It will be a bit cooler than it was yesterday following the rain. However, temperatures will steadily rise to the mid 80s today.

The good news is that the rain is sweeping away the humidity and it will feel much better than it has lately. The humidity will stay low throughout the weekend so it’s going to look and feel great!

Skies will start to clear after the rain passes and will remain this way over the next couple of days. This will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend! Enjoy!